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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Susquehanna Township Today
Neighbors in and around Susquehanna Township are giving away some fun and useful free items. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick pickup.
Dog Squishmellow
Item: Dog Squishmellow plush toy
Condition: great condition (as described by the poster)
Category: Toys & games
Location: Deer Path Woods, Harrisburg, PA (near Susquehanna Township)
Source: nextdoor.com
Soft, cuddly Dog Squishmellow looking for a new home. Good pick for kids, collectors, or anyone who loves plush toys.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Sonic Squishmellow NWT
Item: Sonic Squishmellow plush, NWT (new with tags)
Condition: perfect condition, tag still on
Category: Toys & games
Location: Deer Path Woods, Harrisburg, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
A Sonic the Hedgehog Squishmellow in perfect shape, with tags attached. Great for a Sonic fan or as a gift.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted candles and candle holders
Item: Large lot of candles and holders
Category: Home decor and accessories
Location: Progress Ave, Harrisburg, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
The neighbor is offering a full bundle of candles and holders, all together:
- 4 pillar candles, about 3x3"
- 37 votive candles, about 2"
- 29 votive candles, about 1.5"
- 9 pillar battery-operated candles
This is free to anyone who can:
- Come pick them up, and
- Take all of the holders and candles in one go.
Perfect for events, cozy home lighting, or craft projects.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If something here catches your eye, try to contact the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in Susquehanna Township and nearby Harrisburg tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.