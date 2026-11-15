Neighbors in and around Susquehanna Township are giving away some fun and useful free items. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick pickup.

Item: Dog Squishmellow plush toy

Condition: great condition (as described by the poster)

Category: Toys & games

Location: Deer Path Woods, Harrisburg, PA (near Susquehanna Township)

Source: nextdoor.com

Soft, cuddly Dog Squishmellow looking for a new home. Good pick for kids, collectors, or anyone who loves plush toys.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Sonic Squishmellow plush, NWT (new with tags)

Condition: perfect condition, tag still on

Category: Toys & games

Location: Deer Path Woods, Harrisburg, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

A Sonic the Hedgehog Squishmellow in perfect shape, with tags attached. Great for a Sonic fan or as a gift.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large lot of candles and holders

Category: Home decor and accessories

Location: Progress Ave, Harrisburg, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

The neighbor is offering a full bundle of candles and holders, all together:

4 pillar candles, about 3x3"

pillar candles, about 37 votive candles, about 2"

votive candles, about 29 votive candles, about 1.5"

votive candles, about 9 pillar battery-operated candles

This is free to anyone who can:

Come pick them up, and Take all of the holders and candles in one go.

Perfect for events, cozy home lighting, or craft projects.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something here catches your eye, try to contact the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in Susquehanna Township and nearby Harrisburg tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.