Cranberry Township is busy right now for legal pros, especially if you like complex work and solid pay. Here are several Legal & Compliance roles hiring locally, all with six-figure potential.

Employer: Stealth (full-service law firm)

Stealth (full-service law firm) Location: Cranberry Township, PA (option to work from Canonsburg office too)

(option to work from Canonsburg office too) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$140,000/year

Work on estate planning and administration from start to finish—wills, trusts, POAs, guardianships, and more—within an established estates group. Great fit if you have 1–3 years of probate/estate experience and want hands-on client contact plus a firm known as one of Western PA’s best places to work.

Employer: Stealth (full-service law firm)

Stealth (full-service law firm) Location: Cranberry Township, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$150,000/year

Broad business law role covering entity formation, governance, M&A, and commercial contracts across many industries. Ideal if you have 2+ years of transactional experience and want real deal work, client exposure, and mentorship at a growing firm.

Employer: Westinghouse Electric Company

Location: Cranberry Township, PA (Hybrid schedule)

(Hybrid schedule) Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,200–$129,000/year

In-house role supporting IP, AI, and commercial matters for a global clean energy leader. You’ll handle IP and AI-related contracts, help manage patent and trademark portfolios, support AI governance, and negotiate commercial agreements, with travel as needed and a strong benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.