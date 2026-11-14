Moon Township is busy with design and infrastructure work right now, and a few solid engineering roles are hiring. If you like technical problem‑solving and want stable, long‑term projects, these are worth a look.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Moon, PA (hybrid U.S. Jacobs office/remote)

(hybrid U.S. Jacobs office/remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,900 – $155,650 base

Design fire and life safety systems for semiconductor plants, data centers, and research facilities. You’ll own code‑compliant designs (sprinklers, alarms, gas detection, explosion prevention) using AutoCAD and Revit MEP, work directly with clients and code officials, and act as Engineer of Record on mid‑ to large‑scale projects. Great fit if you have 4+ years in fire protection, know NFPA/IBC/IFC codes, and want strong benefits plus clear growth paths (PE, project leadership, mentoring).

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Moon, PA (Pittsburgh area, hybrid)

(Pittsburgh area, hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,300 – $121,200 base (hourly pay within range)

Work on instrumentation and controls design for advanced facilities, including P&IDs and panel layouts, using Revit and AutoCAD. This role is hands‑on with industrial automation and building systems, and you’ll juggle project schedules and documentation while collaborating with a global team. Best for folks with an AAS degree, 5+ years I&C design experience, and comfort in industrial or semiconductor environments.

Employer: Rhea Engineers & Consultants, Inc.

Location: Moon Township, PA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (and part-time option)

Full-time (and part-time option) Pay: About $20 – $28 per hour (listing notes $24–$28/hr and $20–$25/hr ranges)

Join a small, woman‑owned local firm doing boundary, topo, ALTA/NSPS, right‑of‑way, and construction surveys for public and private clients. You’ll work outdoors in all seasons, carry and set up survey gear, and travel for some projects, with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with 4% match, and generous time off. Good match if you have a HS diploma, 1–2+ years land surveying, and like physical, field‑based work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.