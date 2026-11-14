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Wilkes-Barre
🏥 Wilkes-Barre Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Travel & Local Roles
4 days ago
Wilkes-Barre’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both travelers and locals. Here are several roles worth a look if you’re ready for your next move.
Travel General Radiology Technologist - $2,736/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA
- Type: Full-time, Travel (12-week contract)
- Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 10-hour day shifts starting 12/07/2026
- Pay: $2,736 per week (based on 40 hrs; stipend TBD)
This is a travel Radiology Technologist role with steady daytime hours and a clear 12-week timeline. Good fit if you want strong weekly pay and a set schedule while working with an agency focused on travelers.
Breast Imaging Radiologist – 1 Week On / 1 Week Off
- Employer: Geisinger
- Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA (also hiring in Danville)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, one week on / one week off, no call or remote work on off weeks
- Salary: Starts at $525,000 (higher with experience) + $140,000 starting bonus
This dedicated Breast Imaging Radiologist role offers a rare schedule with fully protected off weeks. You’ll work in a large, collaborative radiology department with advanced tech, teaching options, and relocation plus full benefits.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - Up to $1,992/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13-week contract)
- Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts
- Pay: $1,813 – $1,992 per week*** (depends on experience/qualifications)
Travel **RRT contract at partnering hospitals with night shifts and potential to extend. Ideal if you have acute care experience and want weekly pay, day-one benefits, and strong agency support.
Speech Language Pathologist – Travel Contract
- Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners
- Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA
- Type: Travel contract
- Schedule: 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, every other weekend & holiday
- Pay: Not listed
Travel SLP role working with communication and swallowing disorders in inpatient rehab and acute care. Great if you’re an experienced SLP (CFY completed, CCC, PA license) looking for full-time pay, housing options, and travel perks.
Medical Screener – Reception Technician (Customer Service)
- Employer: CSL
- Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Front-line role at a plasma center greeting donors, doing basic health checks (vitals, finger sticks), and handling registration. Good entry point if you have a high school diploma, some customer service experience, and want to get into the medical field.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers and agencies have more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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