Wilkes-Barre’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both travelers and locals. Here are several roles worth a look if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA

Type: Full-time, Travel (12-week contract)

Full-time, (12-week contract) Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 10-hour day shifts starting 12/07/2026

40 hrs/week, starting Pay: $2,736 per week (based on 40 hrs; stipend TBD)

This is a travel Radiology Technologist role with steady daytime hours and a clear 12-week timeline. Good fit if you want strong weekly pay and a set schedule while working with an agency focused on travelers.

Employer: Geisinger

Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA (also hiring in Danville)

(also hiring in Danville) Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Monday–Friday, one week on / one week off , no call or remote work on off weeks

Monday–Friday, , no call or remote work on off weeks Salary: Starts at $525,000 (higher with experience) + $140,000 starting bonus

This dedicated Breast Imaging Radiologist role offers a rare schedule with fully protected off weeks. You’ll work in a large, collaborative radiology department with advanced tech, teaching options, and relocation plus full benefits.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA

Type: Full-time, Travel (13-week contract)

Full-time, (13-week contract) Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts

36 hrs/week, Pay: $1,813 – $1,992 per week*** (depends on experience/qualifications)

Travel **RRT contract at partnering hospitals with night shifts and potential to extend. Ideal if you have acute care experience and want weekly pay, day-one benefits, and strong agency support.

Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners

Jackson Therapy Partners Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA

Type: Travel contract

Schedule: 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM , every other weekend & holiday

, every other weekend & holiday Pay: Not listed

Travel SLP role working with communication and swallowing disorders in inpatient rehab and acute care. Great if you’re an experienced SLP (CFY completed, CCC, PA license) looking for full-time pay, housing options, and travel perks.

Employer: CSL

Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Front-line role at a plasma center greeting donors, doing basic health checks (vitals, finger sticks), and handling registration. Good entry point if you have a high school diploma, some customer service experience, and want to get into the medical field.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers and agencies have more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.