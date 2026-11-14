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🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs in Yellow House, PA
Yellow House is seeing some nice growth in hospitality roles, especially with IHCL building out their team at The Yellow House property.
Here are a few solid options if you like working with food, guests, and hotel life.
Demi Chef de-Partie
- Employer: IHCL (Indian Hotels Company Limited)
- Location: Yellow House, PA (Business Unit: The Yellow House, Goa – IHCL SeleQtions)
- Department: Food Production
- Employment type: Not listed
- Posted: 14 Nov 2026
Work in the kitchen team helping prepare and plate dishes at an IHCL SeleQtions property. Good fit if you already have some kitchen experience and want to grow under a large, global hotel brand that focuses on process excellence and guest experience.
Guest Service Associate – Food & Beverage
- Employer: IHCL
- Location: Yellow House, PA (Business Unit: The Yellow House, Goa – IHCL SeleQtions)
- Department: Food & Beverage
- Employment type: Not listed
- Posted: 13 Nov 2026
Front-of-house role in the Food & Beverage team, likely serving guests in restaurants or bars on the property. Great if you enjoy talking with people, staying calm on busy shifts, and working in a team-focused, guest-first setting.
Guest Service Associate – Front Office
- Employer: IHCL
- Location: Yellow House, PA (Business Unit: The Yellow House, Goa – IHCL SeleQtions)
- Department: Front Office
- Employment type: Not listed
- Posted: 12 Nov 2026
Front desk–style role helping guests with check-in, check-out, and general questions. Ideal if you like being the first friendly face guests see and you’re strong in communication, problem-solving, and staying organized.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—IHCL often has room to grow into other roles once you’re in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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