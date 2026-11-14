undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Wilkes-Barre Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Wilkes-Barre has a nice mix of front-desk, food service, and retail leadership roles right now. Good options here whether you’re starting out or ready to step into a supervisor spot.
Customer Service Representative (Loan Consultant I)
- Employer: Lendmark Financial Services
- Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive; eligible for quarterly incentive pay
Help customers find personal loan solutions while building long-term relationships. This role comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and more) and clear monthly goals so you can see your progress.
Customer Service Rep (04820) – 33 S Wilkes-Barre Blvd
- Employer: Domino’s (NEPA Pizza, Inc. / PSI Pizza, Inc.)
- Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Take phone and in-person orders, run the register, and help keep the store stocked and clean. You can start at age 16, and there’s room to grow into management if you want more hours and responsibility.
Stocking Team Supervisor
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1623
- Location: 2150 Wilkes Barre Twp Marketplace, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $21–$34 per hour, plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives
Lead the team that unloads trucks and stocks the store, with lots of time in the backroom and some heavy lifting. Walmart offers health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and paid education (Live Better U) for eligible employees.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.