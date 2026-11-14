Wilkes-Barre has a nice mix of front-desk, food service, and retail leadership roles right now. Good options here whether you’re starting out or ready to step into a supervisor spot.

Employer: Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive; eligible for quarterly incentive pay

Help customers find personal loan solutions while building long-term relationships. This role comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and more) and clear monthly goals so you can see your progress.

Employer: Domino’s (NEPA Pizza, Inc. / PSI Pizza, Inc.)

Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Take phone and in-person orders, run the register, and help keep the store stocked and clean. You can start at age 16, and there’s room to grow into management if you want more hours and responsibility.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1623

Location: 2150 Wilkes Barre Twp Marketplace, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21–$34 per hour, plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Lead the team that unloads trucks and stocks the store, with lots of time in the backroom and some heavy lifting. Walmart offers health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and paid education (Live Better U) for eligible employees.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.