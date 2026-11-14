Downtown Indiana will host the annual “It’s a Wonderful Life” Tree Lighting & Holiday Parade on Friday, November 20, 2026. Festivities begin at 5:00 PM at IRMC Park and downtown businesses, the downtown Christmas tree donated in honor of Fred Musser Jr. will be lit at 6:30 PM, and the Lucy Donnelly Legacy Event Holiday Parade with fire trucks, floats, music, the IFA Grinch, and Santa Claus will start at 7:00 PM. Shuttle buses will run between the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex (KCAC) and South 7th Street for those who want to avoid downtown parking, and the It’s a Wonderful Life Festival will continue with five Saturdays of holiday events through the season; full schedule: https://visitindianacountypa.org/iawl

This content is adapted from materials provided by Indiana Fire Association