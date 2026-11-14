📅 Teen Gaming After Dark at Norwood Library

Teens are invited to Norwood Public Library – Adult Library for Gaming After Dark on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 6:00–8:00pm (ET).

Come hang out after hours for:

Video and board gaming

Drawing and relaxing

and relaxing Time to hang out with friends

The library’s legendary hide-and-seek game

You’re welcome to bring your own snacks and gaming devices.

This event is for teens and takes place at Norwood Public Library, Adult Library.