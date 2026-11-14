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📅 Teen Gaming After Dark at Norwood Library
4 days ago
📅 Teen Gaming After Dark at Norwood Library
Teens are invited to Norwood Public Library – Adult Library for Gaming After Dark on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 6:00–8:00pm (ET).
Come hang out after hours for:
- Video and board gaming
- Drawing and relaxing
- Time to hang out with friends
- The library’s legendary hide-and-seek game
You’re welcome to bring your own snacks and gaming devices.
This event is for teens and takes place at Norwood Public Library, Adult Library.
More Info: Gaming After Dark - LibCal - ...
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