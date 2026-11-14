📅 Holiday Parade kicks off season on Nov. 21

Kick off the holidays with the Holiday Parade 2026 on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 12:00 PM.

The parade starts at Brookwood Elementary School and will travel through town with festive floats, marching groups, and local community organizations.

Bring your family, grab a spot along the parade route, and enjoy music, performances, and a special visit from Santa. The parade begins promptly at 12:00 PM, so plan to arrive a bit early to find a good viewing spot.