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📅 Holiday Parade 2026 on Nov. 21 at noon
3 days ago
📅 Holiday Parade kicks off season on Nov. 21
Kick off the holidays with the Holiday Parade 2026 on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 12:00 PM.
The parade starts at Brookwood Elementary School and will travel through town with festive floats, marching groups, and local community organizations.
Bring your family, grab a spot along the parade route, and enjoy music, performances, and a special visit from Santa. The parade begins promptly at 12:00 PM, so plan to arrive a bit early to find a good viewing spot.
More Info: Calendar • Holiday Parade 2026
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