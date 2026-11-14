Wilkes-Barre is busy right now for drivers and auto pros. If you’ve got a CDL or strong shop skills, there are some solid options with good pay and benefits.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Performance Foodservice Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Training pay $1,500/week; after training ~ $100,000/year** + sign-on bonus up to $10,000 (with 1+ year foodservice delivery experience)

$100,000/year** + sign-on bonus up to (with 1+ year foodservice delivery experience) Schedule: Monday–Saturday overnight delivery with 2 hotel layovers per week

Foodservice delivery role running tractor trailer/straight truck, intrastate and interstate. You’ll do customer-facing deliveries, unload product into customer storage, and follow DOT rules. Comes with day-1 health benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Beast Mode Truckin

Beast Mode Truckin Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA (Northeast regional lane)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,300–$2,000/week ( $0.55–$0.65/mile ), $650+/week training pay for new drivers

( ), for new drivers Schedule: Mostly Mon–Fri, 1–2 weeks out, home for 34-hour reset

Run Northeast regional dry van, 100% no-touch freight, mostly drop-and-hook, averaging 1,500–2,800 miles/week. Open to recent CDL grads with clean-ish record; full medical, dental, 401(k), PTO after 30 days. Orientation is in Williamsburg, VA or nearest terminal.

Employer: MileOne Autogroup – MotorWorld Hyundai

Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA (18703)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Top-rate hourly or flat-rate (exact amount not listed)

Experienced Hyundai/auto technician role with a sign-on bonus and a “premier hiring package.” You’ll handle diagnostics, repairs, and road tests in a climate-controlled shop with your own computer and scan tool, plus paid training, paid licenses, tool and tuition reimbursement, health/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, and relocation help.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—good driving and shop talent is in demand here, and employers are often flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.