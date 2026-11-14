📢 Armstrong Middle School STEM students build 3D breast cancer ribbons

This fall, eighth grade STEM students at Armstrong Middle School in the Bristol Township School District used their engineering skills to support breast cancer awareness.

Guided by the design modeling process, students:

Brainstormed and planned designs

Took precise measurements and drew blueprints

Built three-dimensional breast cancer ribbons from eco‑friendly materials

The project blended math, science, creativity, and sustainability, showing students how design can support a meaningful cause.

The finished ribbons honor everyone affected by breast cancer, especially three women from Armstrong Middle School who have survived or are still battling the disease: Gina Little, Jess Leatherman, and Christi Roy.