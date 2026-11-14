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📅 Armstrong 8th graders build 3D ribbons for breast cancer
📢 Armstrong Middle School STEM students build 3D breast cancer ribbons
This fall, eighth grade STEM students at Armstrong Middle School in the Bristol Township School District used their engineering skills to support breast cancer awareness.
Guided by the design modeling process, students:
- Brainstormed and planned designs
- Took precise measurements and drew blueprints
- Built three-dimensional breast cancer ribbons from eco‑friendly materials
The project blended math, science, creativity, and sustainability, showing students how design can support a meaningful cause.
The finished ribbons honor everyone affected by breast cancer, especially three women from Armstrong Middle School who have survived or are still battling the disease: Gina Little, Jess Leatherman, and Christi Roy.
More Info: STEM class designs three-dimensional breast cancer...
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