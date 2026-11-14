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🏗️ Cranberry Township Engineering Roles with Multiple Hybrid Options
Cranberry Township is busy with engineering work right now, especially in power, civil, and nuclear. If you’re in architecture or engineering and want hybrid flexibility, these local roles are worth a look.
Civil Engineering Technical Specialist 1
- Employer: GAI Consultants, Inc.
- Location: Cranberry, PA (Hybrid, local/regional travel 20–40%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level civil role in the Civil & Environmental group—great if you’re just out of school with a B.S. in Engineering. You’ll support design tasks using AutoCAD Civil 3D, help with field investigations and construction observations, and get mentored by licensed engineers.
Electrical Engineer
- Employer: GAI Consultants, Inc.
- Location: Cranberry, PA (Hybrid/Telework eligible)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior-level role (about 8+ years’ experience) designing power distribution and related systems for industrial, utility, and commercial clients. You’ll lead moderately complex projects, prepare scopes/budgets/schedules, and mentor other engineers, with tools like AutoCAD, Revit, and MS Project.
Senior Transmission Line Engineer 2 – Grid
- Employer: Sargent & Lundy
- Location: Cranberry Township, PA (Hybrid, ~3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,019 – $152,807 per year
High-impact role designing 69kV–500kV transmission lines, leading small project teams, and working directly with clients and vendors. Requires 7+ years of transmission line experience and PLS-CADD skills; relocation help may be available depending on where you live.
Reactor Vessel Internals – E1 (Mechanical Engineer)
- Employer: Westinghouse Electric Company, LLC
- Location: Cranberry Township, PA (Hybrid; no relocation)
- Type: Full-time early-career engineering role
- Salary: $58,400 – $73,000 per year
Early-career mechanical/aerospace/engineering mechanics role on the Reactor Vessel Internals team, doing design and analysis for nuclear components. You’ll create calculations, drawings, and specs, with occasional travel to customer and vendor sites.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor it to the job, and click through to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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