Cranberry Township is busy with engineering work right now, especially in power, civil, and nuclear. If you’re in architecture or engineering and want hybrid flexibility, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: GAI Consultants, Inc.

GAI Consultants, Inc. Location: Cranberry, PA (Hybrid, local/regional travel 20–40%)

(Hybrid, local/regional travel 20–40%) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level civil role in the Civil & Environmental group—great if you’re just out of school with a B.S. in Engineering. You’ll support design tasks using AutoCAD Civil 3D, help with field investigations and construction observations, and get mentored by licensed engineers.

Employer: GAI Consultants, Inc.

GAI Consultants, Inc. Location: Cranberry, PA (Hybrid/Telework eligible)

(Hybrid/Telework eligible) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role (about 8+ years’ experience) designing power distribution and related systems for industrial, utility, and commercial clients. You’ll lead moderately complex projects, prepare scopes/budgets/schedules, and mentor other engineers, with tools like AutoCAD, Revit, and MS Project.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Cranberry Township, PA (Hybrid, ~3 days in office)

(Hybrid, ~3 days in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,019 – $152,807 per year

High-impact role designing 69kV–500kV transmission lines, leading small project teams, and working directly with clients and vendors. Requires 7+ years of transmission line experience and PLS-CADD skills; relocation help may be available depending on where you live.

Employer: Westinghouse Electric Company, LLC

Westinghouse Electric Company, LLC Location: Cranberry Township, PA (Hybrid; no relocation)

(Hybrid; no relocation) Type: Full-time early-career engineering role

Full-time early-career engineering role Salary: $58,400 – $73,000 per year

Early-career mechanical/aerospace/engineering mechanics role on the Reactor Vessel Internals team, doing design and analysis for nuclear components. You’ll create calculations, drawings, and specs, with occasional travel to customer and vendor sites.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor it to the job, and click through to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.