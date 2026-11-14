Cranberry Township has a nice mix of retail and service jobs right now, from outdoor gear to pet ER support. If you like helping people (and pets), these are worth a look.

Employer: Public Lands (part of DICK’S Sporting Goods )

Public Lands (part of ) Location: Cranberry Township, PA

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help campers gear up for the season and keep the camping department looking sharp. This role is active and hands-on—perfect if you enjoy talking outdoor gear, moving around, and working nights/weekends during the busy season.

Employer: VEG ER for Pets

Location: Cranberry, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Front-line role in a 24/7 emergency vet hospital, focused on greeting clients, handling calls, and supporting families during stressful pet emergencies. Good fit if you have 2+ years of customer service, can multitask in a fast-paced setting, and want strong benefits, growth, and training.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.