📅 Emergency Services Committee meeting in Upper Leacock

The Emergency Services Committee will meet on Wednesday, May 23, 2029 at 6:30 PM.

Location: 161 Newport Road, Leola, PA 17540

Phone: 717-656-9755

The meeting takes place in Upper Leacock Township, PA. If you have questions about the meeting or need details, you can call the township office at 717-656-9755.