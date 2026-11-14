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Upper Leacock Township
Emergency Services Committee meeting on May 23, 2029
3 days ago
📅 Emergency Services Committee meeting in Upper Leacock
The Emergency Services Committee will meet on Wednesday, May 23, 2029 at 6:30 PM.
Location: 161 Newport Road, Leola, PA 17540
Phone: 717-656-9755
The meeting takes place in Upper Leacock Township, PA. If you have questions about the meeting or need details, you can call the township office at 717-656-9755.
More Info: Emergency Services Committee | Upper Leacock PA
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