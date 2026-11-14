McCandless Township has some solid healthcare roles open right now, especially if you like working with seniors and want steady hours.

Below are several Legend Senior Living® jobs hiring in McCandless, PA. All are full-time with strong benefits.

Employer: Legend Senior Living®

Legend Senior Living® Location: McCandless, PA

McCandless, PA Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Key detail: Open shifts Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat – 3p–11p

Help residents with medications and daily care (bathing, grooming, meals, light housekeeping). Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, paid time off, holiday pay, and bonus chances like employee referrals.

Employer: Legend Senior Living®

Legend Senior Living® Location: McCandless, PA

McCandless, PA Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Similar Med Tech role focused on medication administration and activities of daily living for residents. Same strong benefits package and growth focus, with annual performance reviews and raise opportunities.

Requirement for both Med Tech roles: State certification to pass medications.

Employer: Legend Senior Living®

Legend Senior Living® Location: McCandless, PA

McCandless, PA Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead and support the nursing team: supervise staff, manage meds and care plans, help with assessments, and step in for hands-on care when needed. Good fit for an LPN who likes both leadership and direct resident care.

Requirements:

State certification to pass medications

Current CPR certification

certification Preferred: 1+ year passing meds and some experience supervising direct care staff (ideally in senior living)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—Legend often has room to grow once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.