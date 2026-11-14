Cranberry Township’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid roles in both hands-on support and higher-level engineering. If you’re in IT and anywhere near the Pittsburgh area, these are worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a long-standing industrial manufacturer)

CyberCoders (for a long-standing industrial manufacturer) Location: Cranberry Township, PA (greater Pittsburgh area)

(greater Pittsburgh area) Type: Contract

Pay: $29–$36/hour

Technical support role focused on HVAC systems, pressure vessels, water heaters, and steam generators. You’ll troubleshoot issues, support customers, help with documentation, and sometimes train users. Good fit if you have HVAC or manufacturing tech support experience and want healthcare, 401(k), and flexible PTO on top of hourly pay.

Employer: Westinghouse Electric Company

Location: Cranberry Township, PA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,200–$106,500/year

Senior role owning enterprise application installation, configuration, and deployment for Westinghouse. You’ll manage tickets, handle upgrades, write docs, and support cloud projects and modernization. Ideal if you have 4+ years with complex enterprise apps, strong skills in Windows, IIS/Tomcat/WebLogic/WebSphere, Oracle/SQL Server, and Azure/SSO, and want big-company benefits and career growth.

Employer: Westinghouse Electric Company

Location: Cranberry Township, PA (hybrid, WFH 2 days/week)

(hybrid, WFH 2 days/week) Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,800–$146,000/year

Leadership role running the platform engineering team that manages Windows Server, Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, certificates, Group Policy, and configuration management. You’ll guide projects, coach engineers, and push automation and modernization. Great if you have 5+ years in IT infrastructure with leadership experience and want a high-impact, well-paid role with full corporate benefits.

If any of these feel close to your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and throw in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.