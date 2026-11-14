Radnor’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in biotech and specialty medicine. If you’ve got clinical, safety, or leadership experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Immunocore

Immunocore Location: Radnor, PA (office-based, with flexibility; also listed in Gaithersburg, MD)

(office-based, with flexibility; also listed in Gaithersburg, MD) Type: Full-time

Salary: $101,000–$115,000 (US range)

This role supports clinical trial lab vendors and sample management across Phase 1–3 studies. Good fit if you have 3+ years in lab operations/pharma/biotech, know GxP/FDA rules, and like coordinating vendors, documents, and timelines.

Employer: Immunocore (listed via BioSpace )

Immunocore (listed via ) Location: Radnor, PA (also Gaithersburg, MD & Oxford, UK)

(also Gaithersburg, MD & Oxford, UK) Department: Regulatory Affairs / Global Patient Safety

Regulatory Affairs / Global Patient Safety Type: Full-time

Salary: $220,000–$280,000 (US market data)

Senior physician role leading global safety and pharmacovigilance for innovative T‑cell therapies. You’ll drive benefit–risk assessments, signal detection, safety strategy, and regulatory safety documents. Requires M.D./D.O., 3+ years PV experience, and clinical experience post-licensure.

Employer: Main Line Health (search run by Hartz Search )

(search run by ) Location: Radnor, PA (system-wide leadership across Main Line Health)

(system-wide leadership across Main Line Health) Type: Full-time, dual clinical + administrative leadership role

This is the new system Chief of Orthopedics, leading orthopedic services across Main Line Health hospitals and practices. You’ll set strategy, grow the service line, mentor surgeons and residents, and keep an active orthopedic surgery practice. Requires board-certified orthopedic surgeon (MD/DO) with strong leadership experience.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back—roles like this often lead to related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.