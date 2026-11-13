Christkindlmarkt in Bethlehem, PA has been named one of the best Christmas markets in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure. Known as America's Christmas City, Bethlehem has celebrated the Christmas season since 1741 and is home to the first documented Christmas tree in America. More information: https://t.co/ihFUbWJWEZ

This content is adapted from materials provided by PA Department of Community & Economic Development