📅 Holiday Gift & Toy Bingo to Support Local Libraries

📅 Holiday Gifts & Toys Bingo to Support Local Libraries

Join the fun on Sunday, December 6 at the Buckhorn Fire Hall for Holiday Gift & Toy Bingo — a family-friendly event that supports three local libraries.

Doors open: 12pm (food & drink for sale, pull tab games, and raffles)

(food & drink for sale, pull tab games, and raffles) Bingo starts: 1pm

Games: 20 bingo games Game #1 winner picks first from 32 prizes , game #2 from 31, and so on Any unclaimed prizes will be sold at a discount at the end for easy holiday shopping

Special games with big prizes: MICHAEL KORS purse Two $150 cash prizes Covered bridge artwork



All proceeds benefit the Bloomsburg Public Library, Columbia County Traveling Library, and Orangeville Public Library, which provide free services to anyone who lives, works, or goes to school in Columbia County.

Bring your friends and family for an afternoon of bingo and prizes while supporting your local libraries!