⚠️ Microsoft outage knocked out PA lawmakers’ email

⚠️ Microsoft email outage hit PA state government

A big Microsoft outage on Thursday into Friday knocked out email and some online tools for Pennsylvania state government employees for about 18 hours.

About 45 state agencies lost access to Outlook email, according to the Department of Administration. Service was restored by Friday afternoon.

Lawmakers, including Rep. Joe Ciresi (Montgomery County) and Rep. Russ Diamond (Lebanon County), said the outage raised serious questions about:

Why the outage happened

How vulnerable state systems are

Whether government should have backup or more local systems

Some offices, like the State Treasurer and Auditor General, lost email but could still use Microsoft Teams, and state finances were not affected.

The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania also lost email and calendars and now plans to explore backup communication systems for future outages.