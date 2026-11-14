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📅 Smath Champs online math fun for grades 2 and up
13 days ago
📅 Smath Champs: Fun Online Math for Kids (Grades 2+)
Join Smath Champs, a student-led online program that makes math fun and engaging.
- Who: Best for kids in grades 2 and up
- Where: Online event (link will be emailed after you register)
- Cost: Not stated (library events are often free, but cost is not mentioned)
- Spots: Only 7 seats available
Registration is required. After you sign up, you’ll get an email with the URL to join the session.
If you have a child who likes math or could use a fun boost, this could be a nice at-home activity.
More Info: Smath Champs - Events - Ho...
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