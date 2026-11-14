📅 Smath Champs: Fun Online Math for Kids (Grades 2+)

Join Smath Champs, a student-led online program that makes math fun and engaging.

Who: Best for kids in grades 2 and up

Best for kids in Where: Online event (link will be emailed after you register)

(link will be emailed after you register) Cost: Not stated (library events are often free, but cost is not mentioned)

Not stated (library events are often free, but cost is not mentioned) Spots: Only 7 seats available

Registration is required. After you sign up, you’ll get an email with the URL to join the session.

If you have a child who likes math or could use a fun boost, this could be a nice at-home activity.