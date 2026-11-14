📅 School board work session on community survey results

A Board of Directors Work Session is scheduled for Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 6:00 PM in the Palisades High School Library.

The topic for this meeting is “Charting Our Course: Community Survey Review.” The board will be reviewing results from the community survey.

All are welcome to attend. If you’re a parent, student, staff member, or community member in the Palisades School District, you can come listen to the discussion and see how survey feedback is being reviewed.