📊 Erie Airport 2026: Passengers, Cargo, and Flights Through October

The Erie Regional Airport Authority’s 2026 Airport Traffic Statistics Report shows how busy Erie International Airport has been from January through October 2026. It tracks passengers, cargo, flights, and how full the planes are.

Passenger traffic (departing)

“Enplanements” are people getting on planes in Erie.

American – Charlotte (CLT) had between 3,202 and 4,134 departing passengers a month, for 36,308 total.

had between departing passengers a month, for total. American – Chicago O’Hare (ORD) started mid‑year, in June , and carried 6,345 departing passengers through October.

started mid‑year, in , and carried departing passengers through October. Together, American carried 42,653 departing passengers.

carried departing passengers. Breeze Airways carried 13,214 departing passengers.

carried departing passengers. Across all airlines, Erie had 55,867 departures, with monthly totals ranging from 4,935 (May) to 6,474 (March).

Passenger traffic (arriving)

“Deplanements” are people getting off planes in Erie.

American – CLT brought in 36,245 arriving passengers.

brought in arriving passengers. American – ORD brought in 5,406 arriving passengers after starting in June.

brought in arriving passengers after starting in June. American – Total arrivals were 41,651 .

arrivals were . Breeze brought in 13,631 arriving passengers.

brought in arriving passengers. Overall, the airport saw 55,282 arrivals, with monthly totals between 4,858 (January) and 6,416 (March).

Cargo activity

FedEx off‑loaded 109,533 units of cargo (as listed in the table) from January–October. Monthly amounts rose from 5,094 in January to a high of 15,518 in May and June.

Aircraft operations (takeoffs and landings)

From January through October, there were 29,519 total operations:

4,526 Air Carrier/Commercial/Taxi operations

Air Carrier/Commercial/Taxi operations 8,415 Civil ITN operations

Civil ITN operations 1,525 Military operations

Military operations 15,053 Civil LOC operations

Monthly operations grew from 972 in January to 3,844 in October.

Landed weight (how much aircraft weight touched down)

American – CLT : 36,796,950 total.

: total. American – ORD : 9,782,000 total.

: total. American – Total : 46,578,950 .

: . Breeze (A220‑300) : 16,543,503 .

: . Mountain Air (cargo, Cessna 208) : 1,360,000 .

: . All carriers together: 64,482,453 in landed weight.

How full the planes were (load factors)