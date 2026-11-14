🚨 Recent crashes and shed fire handled by local crews

Local fire and EMS crews responded to three separate calls in early November 2026:

Nov. 6, 2026 – 4:46 a.m. – 2818 State Line Road area: Two‑car crash with one person trapped. Squad 3 freed the occupant and helped EMS. Ambulance 3-7, M23-31, and Ambulance 2-9 each took one patient to Meritus Medical Center.

Nov. 2, 2026 – 9:53 a.m. – 2420 Rogers Drive: Company 3, Company 8, and Washington County 13 were called for a shed on fire. Crews found a detached storage building fully involved, with no other buildings threatened. They put lines in service, put out the fire, and finished overhaul in about one hour.