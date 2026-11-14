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🚨 Early November crashes and shed fire handled by RHC
🚨 Recent crashes and shed fire handled by local crews
Local fire and EMS crews responded to three separate calls in early November 2026:
Nov. 6, 2026 – 4:46 a.m. – 2818 State Line Road area: Two‑car crash with one person trapped. Squad 3 freed the occupant and helped EMS. Ambulance 3-7, M23-31, and Ambulance 2-9 each took one patient to Meritus Medical Center.
Nov. 2, 2026 – 9:53 a.m. – 2420 Rogers Drive: Company 3, Company 8, and Washington County 13 were called for a shed on fire. Crews found a detached storage building fully involved, with no other buildings threatened. They put lines in service, put out the fire, and finished overhaul in about one hour.
Nov. 1, 2026 – 5:09 p.m. – 11887 Worleytown Road area: RHC responded to a personal injury crash. A single vehicle left the road into a field after hitting a utility pole. EMS took one person, and units cleared in about 30 minutes after confirming no other hazards.
More Info: CRASHES and A SHED ON FIRE
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