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📅 Holiday Tree Lighting in Downtown Lebanon, Nov. 20, 2026
13 days ago
📅 Holiday Tree Lighting in Downtown Lebanon
Join neighbors for the Holiday Tree Lighting on Friday, November 20, 2026.
The ceremony is sponsored by the Lebanon Foundation, Inc., d/b/a Community of Lebanon Association (CLA) and will take place in the parking lot at 9th and Cumberland Streets in Downtown Lebanon.
This is an in-person event. For more details about the schedule or activities, visit the Community of Lebanon Association (CLA) website.
More Info: Lebanon Pa - Holiday Tree Lighting
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