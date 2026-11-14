📅 Holiday Tree Lighting in Downtown Lebanon

Join neighbors for the Holiday Tree Lighting on Friday, November 20, 2026.

The ceremony is sponsored by the Lebanon Foundation, Inc., d/b/a Community of Lebanon Association (CLA) and will take place in the parking lot at 9th and Cumberland Streets in Downtown Lebanon.

This is an in-person event. For more details about the schedule or activities, visit the Community of Lebanon Association (CLA) website.