📢 Veterans Treatment Courts support justice‑involved vets in PA

Pennsylvania has over 647,000 veterans and runs special Veterans Treatment Courts to help those who are charged with crimes and are also dealing with substance use disorder, mental illness, or other co‑occurring issues.

In these courts, participants:

See a judge regularly

Receive support from veteran mentors

Get treatment for underlying problems, often related to PTSD

In 2025, 145 veterans graduated from these courts, a 77% successful completion rate.

Across Pennsylvania there are now more than 136 treatment courts (Drug, DUI, Mental Health, and Veterans Treatment Courts) that veterans may be able to join if they meet eligibility rules.

All justice‑involved veterans are also entitled to help from a Veteran Justice Outreach (VJO) program specialist, who can guide them through the VA system and connect them with services.

For media questions, contact Olivia Antonucci at 609-238-5182.