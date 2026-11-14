Looking for a tiny new roommate? These Colmar-area kittens are young, playful, and hoping for a safe, loving home through Stray Cat Blues.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Stray Cat Blues

Contact: (215) 631-1851

Location: Near the Collegeville PetSmart

Ricky, also known as Rick n Roll, is a curious little thinker. She likes to check things out first, then jumps into playtime with lots of tumbling and rolling. She’s not shy, just inquisitive and independent. She prefers gentle pets along her back and likes to hang out on her own terms, but she still enjoys good company and toys she can carry around.

👉 Meet Ricky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Stray Cat Blues

Contact: (215) 631-1851

Location: Near the Collegeville PetSmart

Sally, nicknamed Rally Sally, is a busy little shadow who loves attention. If you look her way, she’s ready to be your best friend. She enjoys head scratches, wand toys, and zooming around the room. After playtime, she settles in, purrs on “vibrate mode,” and makes biscuits for as long as you’ll let her.

👉 Meet Sally and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Stray Cat Blues

Contact: (215) 631-1851

Patches is one of four siblings rescued from a 55+ community and raised in a loving foster home. She’s a sweet, playful explorer who enjoys romping with her siblings, then curling up for snuggles. She’s described as a great mix of full-on playtime and cuddle time, and is expected to do best going home with a sibling or another young, friendly cat.

👉 Meet Patches and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Stray Cat Blues

Contact: (215) 631-1851

Polar is another of the four rescued siblings. She loves to play, be held, and snuggle, and also has a brave, adventurous side. Like her sister Patches, she’s a nice balance of active and cuddly, and is also expected to do best with a sibling or another young cat friend in the home.

👉 Meet Polar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Stray Cat Blues

Contact: (215) 631-1851

Ella is a young tuxedo kitten with a sweet face and lots of baby energy, available through Stray Cat Blues. For full details on her personality, needs, and current location, please check her adoption page.

👉 Meet Ella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Colmar or Collegeville, PA, consider opening your home to one (or two) of these kittens. Call Stray Cat Blues at (215) 631-1851 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.