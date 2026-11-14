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📅 See students perform “The Miser” Nov 13–15
12 days ago
📅 Student performance of The Miser this weekend
North East students are putting on the play “The Miser” and invite the community to come out and support them.
Show times:
- Friday, November 13 at 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, November 14 at 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, November 15 at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets:
- $7 for students
- $10 for adults
It’s a fun way to support local students and enjoy a live theater performance close to home.
More Info: North East School District -
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