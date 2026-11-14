📅 Student performance of The Miser this weekend

North East students are putting on the play “The Miser” and invite the community to come out and support them.

Show times:

Friday, November 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 15 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets:

$7 for students

for students $10 for adults

It’s a fun way to support local students and enjoy a live theater performance close to home.