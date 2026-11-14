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North East
⚠️ Police training at North East schools today
12 days ago
⚠️ Police training at North East schools today
The North East School District is hosting the North East Police Department for police training today, Friday, November 13.
This is not the district’s mandatory safety and security drill. It’s a separate police training happening throughout the day on school property.
So if you see a police presence at district schools today, it is part of this planned training and not an emergency.
More Info: North East School District -
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