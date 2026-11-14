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📅 Sit in on a King’s College accelerated nursing class
12 days ago
📅 Sit In on a King’s College Nursing Class – Nov 16
Prospective nurses can get a real feel for King’s College on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 10:00 AM.
At 133 No. River Street, Wilkes‑Barre, PA 18711, you can:
- Sit in on a live Adult Nursing Care I class
- See how students learn to care for adults with common health conditions (heart, lung, digestive, urinary, endocrine, diabetes, surgery care, and more)
- Watch how nursing students use critical thinking and evidence-based practice in real-world scenarios
- Meet faculty and current nursing students after class
- Learn more about the Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) program and the admissions process
This event is for people who already have a bachelor’s degree or are in their final year of undergrad and are interested in the ABSN program at King’s College.
More Info: Calendar • Experience a Nursing Class at King's
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