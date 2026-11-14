📅 Sit In on a King’s College Nursing Class – Nov 16

Prospective nurses can get a real feel for King’s College on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 10:00 AM.

At 133 No. River Street, Wilkes‑Barre, PA 18711, you can:

Sit in on a live Adult Nursing Care I class

class See how students learn to care for adults with common health conditions (heart, lung, digestive, urinary, endocrine, diabetes, surgery care, and more)

Watch how nursing students use critical thinking and evidence-based practice in real-world scenarios

Meet faculty and current nursing students after class

and after class Learn more about the Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) program and the admissions process

This event is for people who already have a bachelor’s degree or are in their final year of undergrad and are interested in the ABSN program at King’s College.