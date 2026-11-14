📅 Painting with Baby Mini Highland Cows – Nov. 14 in Butler

Spend a cozy Saturday painting pottery and hanging out with baby mini Highland cows at Steele's Brushes & Ceramics, 1631 N. Main St. Ext, Butler, PA 16001.

Date: Saturday, November 14

Sessions: 12–2 PM or 3–5 PM

Cost: $10 per person event fee plus the price of the pottery you choose to paint

Phone: (724) 679-0448

How it works:

Pick a pottery piece from the shelves and paint it during your session.

Enjoy time with the baby Highland cows while you create.

Good to know: