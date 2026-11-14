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Butler
📅 Paint pottery with baby mini Highland cows on Nov. 14
12 days ago
📅 Painting with Baby Mini Highland Cows – Nov. 14 in Butler
Spend a cozy Saturday painting pottery and hanging out with baby mini Highland cows at Steele's Brushes & Ceramics, 1631 N. Main St. Ext, Butler, PA 16001.
Date: Saturday, November 14
Sessions: 12–2 PM or 3–5 PM
Cost: $10 per person event fee plus the price of the pottery you choose to paint
Phone: (724) 679-0448
How it works:
- Pick a pottery piece from the shelves and paint it during your session.
- Enjoy time with the baby Highland cows while you create.
Good to know:
- Everyone entering needs a ticket, even if they’re not painting.
- Arrive 30–60 minutes early to choose your piece and get started.
- Seating is limited, so booking early is recommended.
- All ticket sales are final. Tickets are nonrefundable but can be transferred to another person.
- If Steele’s reschedules due to weather or safety, your ticket moves to the new date (no refunds).
More Info: Painting with Baby Mini Highland Cows | Experience...
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