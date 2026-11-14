📅 Holiday open house at Butler Florist on Nov. 14

Mark your calendar for The Butler Florist Holiday Open House on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10:00 AM–6:00 PM.

Stop by 123 E. Wayne St., Butler, PA 16001 to kick off the season with:

New holiday décor

Festive finds and seasonal gifts

Special in-store promotions

It’s an annual tradition and a fun way to get into the holiday spirit and shop local. For more info, you can call (724) 282-2709 or visit their website.