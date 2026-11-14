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Butler
📅 Holiday Open House at Butler Florist on Nov. 14
12 days ago
📅 Holiday open house at Butler Florist on Nov. 14
Mark your calendar for The Butler Florist Holiday Open House on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10:00 AM–6:00 PM.
Stop by 123 E. Wayne St., Butler, PA 16001 to kick off the season with:
- New holiday décor
- Festive finds and seasonal gifts
- Special in-store promotions
It’s an annual tradition and a fun way to get into the holiday spirit and shop local. For more info, you can call (724) 282-2709 or visit their website.
More Info: The Butler Florist Holiday Open House 2026 | Exper...
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