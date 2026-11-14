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Pennsylvania
📢 PA unveils climate plan for state parks and forests
12 days ago
📢 New long‑term climate plan for PA parks and forests
The Shapiro Administration has released a new Climate Action Plan to protect Pennsylvania’s state parks, forests, and outdoor recreation areas from climate change and to cut pollution from DCNR operations.
The plan includes 49 specific actions and several big goals:
- Cut greenhouse gas emissions from DCNR operations 80% by 2050
- Use 100% carbon‑free electricity by 2035
- Give climate change training to all DCNR staff by 2030
- Report progress every year
The plan highlights work already happening, like:
- A solar array at Marsh Creek State Park that makes the park net‑zero and saves about $30,000 a year
- Collecting native seeds and restoring forests to keep them healthy
- Rebuilding the Lumberville Aqueduct after Tropical Storm Ida to better handle future storms
You can learn more about DCNR’s climate and sustainability work and find related events on public lands on DCNR’s website.
More Info: ICYMI: Shapiro Administration Releases Plan to Pro...
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