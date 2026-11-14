📢 New long‑term climate plan for PA parks and forests

The Shapiro Administration has released a new Climate Action Plan to protect Pennsylvania’s state parks, forests, and outdoor recreation areas from climate change and to cut pollution from DCNR operations.

The plan includes 49 specific actions and several big goals:

Cut greenhouse gas emissions from DCNR operations 80% by 2050

Use 100% carbon‑free electricity by 2035

Give climate change training to all DCNR staff by 2030

Report progress every year

The plan highlights work already happening, like:

A solar array at Marsh Creek State Park that makes the park net‑zero and saves about $30,000 a year

that makes the park net‑zero and saves about Collecting native seeds and restoring forests to keep them healthy

Rebuilding the Lumberville Aqueduct after Tropical Storm Ida to better handle future storms

You can learn more about DCNR’s climate and sustainability work and find related events on public lands on DCNR’s website.