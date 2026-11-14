📅 Steel Valley celebrates veterans with annual school program

The Steel Valley School District held its 45th Annual Veterans Day Program on Friday, November 13, 2026, honoring local men and women who have served in the armed forces.

This year’s distinguished honoree was Vincent Abate, a Steel Valley High School graduate, former U.S. Army infantry sergeant who served in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom, and a Munhall police officer for the past 19 years.

The event, led by Acting Superintendent Dr. Brian Plichta, featured performances by the high school concert band and middle and high school choirs, including “For Our Heroes,” “Armed Forces Salute,” “My America,” and “God Bless America.”

Local officials donated American flags that were presented to students, and several students received $50, $100, and a $150 grand prize for essays, art, and speeches on military service. James Gillespie was specially recognized for creating a mini-museum in the lobby for the Steel Valley History Club.

A wreath was laid at the memorial outside the middle school entrance, and the district thanked everyone who attended. Additional photos are available in the event gallery.