📅 Steel Valley Elementary celebrates local veterans

Steel Valley Elementary held a special Veterans Day program on Wednesday to honor veterans from the community, many of whom are students’ family members.

Each grade shared a song with the veterans, including “Eleven, Eleven March,” “This Land Is Your Land,” “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” “Thank a Veteran,” “Answering the Call,” and “Yankee Doodle,” with fifth graders also sharing some history about the song.

The ceremony featured student video presentations, an Armed Forces Medley recognizing the different military branches, and a special recognition of all veterans and guests. Students also presented gifts to the veterans to thank them for their service.

You can view a full gallery of photos from the ceremony by clicking the image on the school’s website article.