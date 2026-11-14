📢 How infections can affect the placenta and baby’s health

Penn State College of Medicine researchers are studying the placenta, the organ that connects a mother and baby during pregnancy. It feeds the fetus and acts as a protective filter against many germs and environmental hazards.

Their recent work shows:

Some viruses, like Zika , may cross the placenta by using tiny “tunnels” between cells.

, may cross the placenta by using tiny “tunnels” between cells. In COVID-19 infections, the placenta may hold onto iron instead of sending it to the baby. This can help slow the virus but may raise the risk of anemia and affect brain development.

The researchers say this is why it’s important to:

Study the placenta instead of treating it as medical waste.

Understand that infections and treatments can affect the placenta differently than other organs.

Ask questions during pregnancy, know your family’s pregnancy history, and seek strong women’s health care and support.

This Q&A is part of Penn State Health’s effort to share new research on pregnancy and long-term child health.