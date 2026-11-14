📅 Cookies with Santa at Rose Tree Fire Company

Bring the kids out for a sweet holiday visit with Santa!

Join the fun at Rose Tree Fire Company No. 1 on Saturday, November 28, from 9:30–11:00 a.m. Families are invited to enjoy cookies with Santa, and he may even listen to a few gift requests.

This is a simple, drop-in style event, perfect for a quick holiday outing with little ones.