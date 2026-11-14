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📅 Cookies with Santa at Rose Tree Fire Company
12 days ago
📅 Cookies with Santa at Rose Tree Fire Company
Bring the kids out for a sweet holiday visit with Santa!
Join the fun at Rose Tree Fire Company No. 1 on Saturday, November 28, from 9:30–11:00 a.m. Families are invited to enjoy cookies with Santa, and he may even listen to a few gift requests.
This is a simple, drop-in style event, perfect for a quick holiday outing with little ones.
More Info: Cookies with Santa • Upper Providence Township, PA
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