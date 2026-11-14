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Local Authority
⚠️ Lindström November deadlines, closures & winter rules
12 days ago
⚠️ Key November updates for Lindström residents
Here are the most useful takeaways from the Nov. 13, 2026 Lindström Ledger:
- Compost site closes for the season on Sunday, 11/22/26. The Lakes Area Compost Site is open through that date, weather permitting.
- Q3 utility bills are due 11/15/26. Questions or issues? Contact Assistant Finance Director Krista Lord at 651-257-0621 or klord@cityoflindstrom.us. You can also view or pay your bill online and set up auto pay.
- Winter parking rules are in effect 11/1/26–4/15/27. No parking on city streets 2am–6am or during snow events. Downtown residents using the Park Street lot need a winter parking pass from City Hall.
- Swedish Immigrant Regional Trail is closed Nov 7–15 for firearm deer season. It’s unlawful to discharge any weapons within Lindström city limits, including all city parks and Allemansrätt Wilderness Park.
- City Budget Open House: Wed, 11/18/26, 5:30–6:30pm, Lindström City Hall, 13292 Sylvan Ave. Residents, property owners, and business owners can learn about and give feedback on the 2027 city budget.
- Holiday Craft Fair: Sat, 12/5/26, 9am–4pm, Lindström Community Center at City Hall. Many local vendors plus Boy Scout Troop #159 selling food, drinks, and greenery.
There are also local business updates, Lindström Liquors specials at 12838 Lake Blvd, and Wood’s Blinds & Gift Shop’s new location at 12841 Lake Blvd.
More Info: Lindström Ledger E-Newsletter: November 13, 2026
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