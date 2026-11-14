⚠️ Key November updates for Lindström residents

Here are the most useful takeaways from the Nov. 13, 2026 Lindström Ledger:

Compost site closes for the season on Sunday, 11/22/26. The Lakes Area Compost Site is open through that date, weather permitting.

The Lakes Area Compost Site is open through that date, weather permitting. Q3 utility bills are due 11/15/26. Questions or issues? Contact Assistant Finance Director Krista Lord at 651-257-0621 or klord@cityoflindstrom.us . You can also view or pay your bill online and set up auto pay.

Questions or issues? Contact . You can also and set up auto pay. Winter parking rules are in effect 11/1/26–4/15/27. No parking on city streets 2am–6am or during snow events. Downtown residents using the Park Street lot need a winter parking pass from City Hall .

No parking on city streets or during snow events. Downtown residents using the need a . Swedish Immigrant Regional Trail is closed Nov 7–15 for firearm deer season. It’s unlawful to discharge any weapons within Lindström city limits , including all city parks and Allemansrätt Wilderness Park .

for firearm deer season. It’s unlawful to discharge any weapons within , including all city parks and . City Budget Open House: Wed, 11/18/26, 5:30–6:30pm , Lindström City Hall, 13292 Sylvan Ave . Residents, property owners, and business owners can learn about and give feedback on the 2027 city budget .

, . Residents, property owners, and business owners can learn about and give feedback on the . Holiday Craft Fair: Sat, 12/5/26, 9am–4pm, Lindström Community Center at City Hall. Many local vendors plus Boy Scout Troop #159 selling food, drinks, and greenery.

There are also local business updates, Lindström Liquors specials at 12838 Lake Blvd, and Wood’s Blinds & Gift Shop’s new location at 12841 Lake Blvd.