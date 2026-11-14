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⚠️ Nov. 16 Planning Commission meeting canceled
12 days ago
⚠️ Union Township Planning Commission meeting canceled
The Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Monday, November 16, 2026 has been canceled.
The township notes there will be no Planning Commission meeting held on Monday, November 16th, due to a lack of agenda items.
If you were planning to attend or follow this meeting, there’s nothing you need to do—just know that the commission will not be meeting on that date.
More Info: Planning Commission Meeting *Cancelled* / November...
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