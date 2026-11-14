Aston Township has a nice mix of hands-on patient roles and entry-level healthcare support jobs right now. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady hours.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Aston, PA (travel PT role in Pennsylvania)

(travel PT role in Pennsylvania) Type: Travel / Internship , full-time, 40 hours/week , 8-hour day shifts

, full-time, , Pay: $2,032 per week (based on 40 hours; package includes taxable + tax-free portions)

(based on 40 hours; package includes taxable + tax-free portions) Start Date: 11/30/2026

Duration: 12 weeks , temp-to-perm option

, temp-to-perm option Highlights: Outpatient-focused PT with a diverse caseload (post-op, geriatrics, vestibular, deconditioned patients). You’ll manage 10–12 patients per day, use AI tools to speed up documentation, and work a steady weekday schedule.

Employer: CSL Plasma

Location: Aston, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Front-desk role greeting plasma donors, checking vital signs, doing finger sticks, and entering data. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, at least 3 months of customer service or clerical experience, and want medical exposure without needing a license.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Aston, PA

Type: Part-time , 15–20 hours/week

, Pay: $13.00–$15.00 per hour

Highlights: Hands-on animal care role bathing, drying, and brushing dogs, plus light grooming help. Offers flexible schedule, employee discount, and professional development assistance—nice side job if you love pets and want steady extra income.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare and pet-care roles in Aston tend to refresh quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.