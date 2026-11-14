There are several sweet cats at the SPCA of Luzerne County hoping for a cozy home in Wilkes Barre. All of them are looking for a safe, loving place to land.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: SPCA of Luzerne County

Phone: (570) 825-4111 ext.4

Aurora is a classic tuxedo girl with striking black and white markings. She’s an adult cat, so her size and personality are already set, making it easier to know if she’s a good fit for your home.

👉 Meet Aurora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Orange / red

Orange / red Shelter: SPCA of Luzerne County

Phone: (570) 825-4111 ext.4

Arge is a handsome orange boy with that classic “ginger cat” look. As an adult, he’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, steady routine with his new family.

👉 Meet Arge and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Gray / blue

Gray / blue Shelter: SPCA of Luzerne County

Phone: (570) 825-4111 ext.4

Linc-Stray is a sleek gray adult cat with a soft, solid coat. He’s looking for a stable home where he can feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Linc-Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Mostly gray / blue

Mostly gray / blue Shelter: SPCA of Luzerne County

Phone: (570) 825-4111 ext.4

Hope is a mostly gray adult kitty with a soft, muted coat. She’s waiting for someone to give her the quiet, loving home she deserves.

👉 Meet Hope and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Mostly gray / blue

Mostly gray / blue Shelter: SPCA of Luzerne County

Phone: (570) 825-4111 ext.4

Spike is another gray-coated adult boy, likely to blend in perfectly on a couch or cat tree. He’s ready for a family to call his own.

👉 Meet Spike and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Orange / red

Orange / red Shelter: SPCA of Luzerne County

Phone: (570) 825-4111 ext.4

This tiny orange boy doesn’t have a name listed yet, but he’s full of kitten charm. If you’re ready for playful energy and lots of toys, this baby might be your match.

👉 Meet this orange kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Mostly brown / chocolate

Mostly brown / chocolate Shelter: SPCA of Luzerne County

Phone: (570) 825-4111 ext.4

Listed as Harley - No Name, this young medium-haired girl has a soft brown coat and a bit of fluff. She’s past the tiniest kitten stage but still very young and ready to grow up with her new family.

👉 Meet Harley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: SPCA of Luzerne County

Phone: (570) 825-4111 ext.4

This adult male tuxedo cat doesn’t have a name listed yet, but he’s dressed in his best black-and-white coat and ready to go home.

👉 Meet this tuxedo boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: SPCA of Luzerne County

Phone: (570) 825-4111 ext.4

Another adult male tuxedo, this boy also has that classic black-and-white look. If you love tuxedo cats, the shelter has more than one to meet.

👉 Meet this second tuxedo boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Wilkes Barre, PA, please consider visiting the SPCA of Luzerne County or calling (570) 825-4111 ext.4 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.