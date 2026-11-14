📅 Holiday contest, school play & online safety night in Shaler Area

Here’s what’s coming up around Shaler Area School District:

Winter Holiday Card Design Contest

Students can submit photos, paintings, drawings, or digital art that show Shaler Area pride and traditions.

Deadline: Monday, November 15, 2026, 5 p.m.

How to submit: Email artwork to butlerc@shalerarea.org with name, grade, phone number, and email .

Email artwork to with . Guidelines: 7" x 5", no words or religious references, one entry per person.

Winning designs will appear on the district’s official holiday card.

Shaler Area High School Fall Play – Almost, Maine

Shows on Friday, November 13 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 14 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

All seating reserved

Tickets: $10 per person

per person Buy online: https://sahsarts.ludus.com/index.php

Family Engagement Night – Roblox & Online Safety

For parents/guardians of K–4 students on Tuesday, November 17, 6:00–7:30 p.m. at Shaler Area High School.

Learn about Roblox-related risks and get tips from Pennsylvania State Police on keeping kids safe online.