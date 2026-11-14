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📅 Shaler Area: Holiday art contest, play & Roblox safety night
📅 Holiday contest, school play & online safety night in Shaler Area
Here’s what’s coming up around Shaler Area School District:
Winter Holiday Card Design Contest
Students can submit photos, paintings, drawings, or digital art that show Shaler Area pride and traditions.
- Deadline: Monday, November 15, 2026, 5 p.m.
- How to submit: Email artwork to butlerc@shalerarea.org with name, grade, phone number, and email.
- Guidelines: 7" x 5", no words or religious references, one entry per person.
Winning designs will appear on the district’s official holiday card.
Shaler Area High School Fall Play – Almost, Maine
Shows on Friday, November 13 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 14 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
- All seating reserved
- Tickets: $10 per person
- Buy online: https://sahsarts.ludus.com/index.php
Family Engagement Night – Roblox & Online Safety
For parents/guardians of K–4 students on Tuesday, November 17, 6:00–7:30 p.m. at Shaler Area High School.
Learn about Roblox-related risks and get tips from Pennsylvania State Police on keeping kids safe online.
More Info: Take 5 with Dr. O’Black — November 13 – Shaler Are...
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