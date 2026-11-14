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🚧 Sunday 11/15 downtown Easton road closures for marathon
11 days ago
🚧 Sunday 11/15 road closures for D&L Race Fest Marathon
On Sunday, 11/15, several downtown Easton roads will be closed for the D&L Race Fest Marathon from early morning through early afternoon.
Roads affected:
- Larry Holmes Drive from S. 3rd St. to Free Bridge – closes at 4 AM
- Far right lane of S. 3rd St. Bridge northbound – closes at 4 AM (bridge stays open, but with one lane closed)
- S. Delaware Drive (Rt. 611) from E. Nesquehoning St. to S. 3rd St. Bridge – both directions closed starting 6 AM
- Glendon Hill Bridge to/from Hugh Moore Park – closed (time not specified, during the event window)
If you usually drive these routes on Sunday mornings, give yourself extra time and use alternate streets around downtown Easton.
More Info: Alert Center • Sunday Road Closures for D&L Race F...
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