🚧 Sunday 11/15 road closures for D&L Race Fest Marathon

On Sunday, 11/15, several downtown Easton roads will be closed for the D&L Race Fest Marathon from early morning through early afternoon.

Roads affected:

Larry Holmes Drive from S. 3rd St. to Free Bridge – closes at 4 AM

from – closes at Far right lane of S. 3rd St. Bridge northbound – closes at 4 AM (bridge stays open, but with one lane closed)

– closes at (bridge stays open, but with one lane closed) S. Delaware Drive (Rt. 611) from E. Nesquehoning St. to S. 3rd St. Bridge – both directions closed starting 6 AM

from – both directions closed starting Glendon Hill Bridge to/from Hugh Moore Park – closed (time not specified, during the event window)

If you usually drive these routes on Sunday mornings, give yourself extra time and use alternate streets around downtown Easton.