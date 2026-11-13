💰 Thanksgiving wine & spirits deals across Pennsylvania

Fine Wine & Good Spirits is running a Gobble Up the Savings Flash Sale from Nov. 12–18 at stores statewide and online at FWGS.com.

For 7 days, you can save on 66 products, including wines, tequila, vodka, whiskey, cocktails, liqueurs, dessert wines, and accessories. Highlights include:

$15 off Bird Gang World Championship whiskeys and bourbon

Bird Gang World Championship whiskeys and bourbon $10 off Clase Azul Tequila Plata

Clase Azul Tequila Plata $7 off several featured wines and liqueurs

The Fill-A-Tote promo is also back: mix and match any 6 bottles from a special list of 10 wines, save $14, and get a free reusable tote bag. Quantities are limited, so shop early.

Order online for Thanksgiving? Wednesday, Nov. 18 is the last day to order at FWGS.com for delivery by Thanksgiving.

You can browse seasonal gift sets, stocking stuffers, and FW&GS gift cards at more than 560 stores across Pennsylvania or online. For help planning, use the FW&GS Drink Calculator at FWGS.com or ask staff in-store for pairing and hosting tips.

Media contact: Shawn M. Kelly, 717-303-8522.