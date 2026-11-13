📢 Columbia-Montour AVTS teacher talks still at an impasse

On November 9 and November 12, 2026, the Joint Operating Committee (JOC) and the Columbia Montour AVTS Education Association (CMAVTS EA) met to try to resolve the current work stoppage.

The JOC offered an eight‑year contract (2025–26 through 2032–33) that included:

Retroactive pay for 2025–26

for A six‑year path to reach the weighted average (WAM)

to reach the Average 5.3% yearly salary increases over eight years

The Association rejected this and instead pushed for a six‑year contract that would reach WAM in four years, which the JOC says it cannot afford. Further proposals from both sides on November 12 also failed to reach agreement.

The JOC has proposed immediate nonbinding arbitration so students can return to class while a neutral third party reviews the dispute. The Association has declined arbitration and instead asked for a Memorandum of Understanding on transfer‑of‑entity rights for any teachers who might be furloughed, which the JOC has concerns about.

The JOC says its offer of nonbinding arbitration is still open and that it remains committed to a sustainable agreement.