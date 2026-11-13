💰 Thanksgiving meal help for EFSD families

The Elizabeth Forward School District is offering help with Thanksgiving meals for families who may be having a hard time this year.

Families with students in any of the six Elizabeth Forward schools can request support.

If your family could use help:

Fill out the online form here: https://forms.gle/wgvw6GYT5qsyiWK28

Deadline: Friday, November 13

Requests will be handled in the order they come in. The district can’t promise a meal for every family, but will provide as many as possible based on donations.

Questions or need more help?

Contact Ms. Crista Scalfari, EFMS School Counselor

Phone: 412-896-2334

Wishing you and your family a warm start to the holiday season.