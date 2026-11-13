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💰 Thanksgiving meal assistance for EFSD families
10 days ago
💰 Thanksgiving meal help for EFSD families
The Elizabeth Forward School District is offering help with Thanksgiving meals for families who may be having a hard time this year.
Families with students in any of the six Elizabeth Forward schools can request support.
If your family could use help:
- Fill out the online form here: https://forms.gle/wgvw6GYT5qsyiWK28
- Deadline: Friday, November 13
Requests will be handled in the order they come in. The district can’t promise a meal for every family, but will provide as many as possible based on donations.
Questions or need more help?
- Contact Ms. Crista Scalfari, EFMS School Counselor
- Phone: 412-896-2334
Wishing you and your family a warm start to the holiday season.
More Info: District News - Elizabeth Forward School District
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