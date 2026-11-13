📅 Annual Tree Lighting at the Library – All Ages Welcome

Join the library for a cozy Annual Tree Lighting on Monday, December 7, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.

The evening will start with a holiday storytime, followed by ornament-making to decorate the library’s tree. Once everyone is gathered, there will be an official tree lighting countdown.

Refreshments will be provided, and the event is for all ages. No registration is required—just come by and enjoy.

Questions? Contact Children’s Librarian Miss Daniella at daniella@wyopublib.org or call 610-374-2385.