Cranberry Township has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from corporate tech offers to hands-on field sales and simple temp work. Here are a few solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Westinghouse Electric Company

Westinghouse Electric Company Location: Cranberry Township, PA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,200–$129,000/year

Lead the technical side of proposals for nuclear plant projects, working across engineering, project management, and commercial teams. Good fit if you have 5+ years in proposals or project leadership and want a stable role with strong benefits at a major clean-energy employer.

Employer: Sign Holding Company

Sign Holding Company Location: Cranberry, PA (in person)

(in person) Type: Temporary

Pay: $14.00–$15.00/hour

Simple, outdoor promo work holding signs in busy areas to draw attention to the brand. Great if you want short-term income, a flexible schedule, and don’t mind being on your feet and talking with people.

Employer: Liberty Roofing Pros

Liberty Roofing Pros Location: Cranberry Township, PA

Type: Full-time, commission-based

Earnings: Top performers: $100K–$150K+/year (no cap)

Field sales role doing on-site roof inspections, presenting solutions, and closing deals, with a company vehicle, paid training, health insurance, and 401(k) with match. Best for driven sales pros who like being out in the field and are comfortable climbing ladders and working outdoors.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while you’re in the process.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.