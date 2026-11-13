Cranberry Township is busy and growing, and stores here need strong leaders who love helping customers. If you’ve got retail or customer service experience, these assistant manager roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement

Lowe's Home Improvement Location: Cranberry Township, PA

Type: Full-time, salaried (generally 48 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Lead a specialty sales team (think cabinets, appliances, décor) and help run a clean, safe, well‑stocked home improvement store. You’ll handle staffing, safety walks, sales and margin goals, and sometimes act as full store leader.

Good fit if you have:

2+ years leading associates in retail and manager-on-duty experience

leading associates in retail and experience Comfortable working mornings, afternoons, evenings, any day of the week

Able to lift 25+ lbs and stay on your feet

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Cranberry Township, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead a fast-paced auto parts store, support the team, and keep customers happy with the right parts and advice. You’ll help with hiring, training, sales goals, inventory, safety, and store operations when the Store Manager is away.

Good fit if you have:

Basic automotive parts knowledge and proven leadership skills

and proven leadership skills Can work evenings, weekends, and holidays as needed

as needed Comfortable lifting, loading, and moving merchandise safely

Employer: Asurion

Location: Cranberry, PA

Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Pay: $23.50/hr + commission + $500 sign-on bonus

Second-in-command at a tech repair and service store, balancing front-of-house customer service with hands-on repair support and team leadership. You’ll help manage repairs, inventory, daily operations, and training while keeping the store running smoothly.

Good fit if you have:

Strong customer service skills and comfort with tech/repairs

skills and comfort with tech/repairs Can travel between nearby store locations when needed

Like coaching others and owning store performance

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.