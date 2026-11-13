Wilkes-Barre has a steady flow of front-line customer roles right now, from busy restaurants to auto sales and healthcare support. If you like helping people and staying organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll greet guests, handle takeout orders, and manage payments in a fast-paced, sports-focused restaurant. Perks include weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, and access to benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off (where eligible).

Employer: MileOne Autogroup

Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA (18703)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $15/hour + performance-based commission

Support sales across 12 new car brands by handling internet leads, calls, emails, chat, and texts, and setting appointments for the sales team. This role offers flexible 40-hour weeks, training, mentoring, and room to grow inside a large auto group.

Employer: National Seating & Mobility

Location: Wilkes-Barre, PA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday day shift

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Be the main contact for clients, caregivers, and clinicians, handling calls, orders, data entry, and paperwork that helps people get mobility equipment. This weekday role comes with paid time off, holidays, health/dental/vision, life insurance, 401(k) match, and tuition assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers here are open to training people with the right attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.